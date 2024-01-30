Two Barrie teens made the short list for prestigious Loran Scholars Award

Two of Barrie’s brightest stars will soon be shining on a brighter stage.

The two Barrie women were in a pool of 5,200 applications before they were chosen to join the 90 graduating high school and CEGEP students as finalists for the Loran Scholars Foundation.

Both Lucy Duncan of Bear Creek Secondary School, and Shreya Jain of Maple Ridge Secondary School landed in the top 2 per cent of finalists for the prestigious award.

“We know that such promising young people have the power to change the future for the better—they just need a launch pad and opportunities to grow. This is precisely what we offer Loran Scholars: an enrichment program of leadership development and diverse learning experiences that equip them to create positive change over the course of their lifetimes,” the foundation wrote in its press release.

The Loran Award is a four-year leadership enrichment program comprising summer work experiences, mentorship, scholar gatherings, an annual living stipend, and a tuition waiver at one of 25 university partners.

Students will travel from homes as widespread as Yellowknife, N.T.; St. Lewis, N.L.; and Kitimat, B.C. to join 21 provincial finalists at Loran’s national selections interviews in Toronto from February 23 to 25.

Once the national selections are made, they will grant up to 36 Loran Awards (valued at over $100K each).

If not selected as Loran Scholars, the students will each be eligible to receive a $6,000 Loran Finalist Award.