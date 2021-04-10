Two Barrie transit drivers test positive for COVID-19 one day apart

Two Barrie Transit drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 in a little more than 24 hours.

City officials say both drivers are isolating at home. Barrie Transit says the health unit has no reason to believe there is workplace transmission.

A spokesperson for the city declined to share specifics on the drivers' routes or last days at work, citing privacy concerns.

Officials are reminding everyone to follow public health guidelines while using public transit by wearing a mask, physically distancing and staying home when sick.

They underline that buses are sanitized twice daily.