Greater Sudbury Police have fined one business and charged the owner of another with violating Ontario's Reopening Act, which imposes COVID-related restrictions on restaurants and bars.

"The owner of a pub on Cedar Street was charged with fail to comply and was released on an undertaking, with a court date of May 4," police said in a news release Wednesday. "The manager of a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue was issued a ticket for fail to comply with a set fine of $750."

The decision to charge the owner of the pub, rather than issue a fine, was based on "numerous complaints received by our agencies regarding a complete disregard of the regulations under the Reopening Ontario Act," police said. "And the fact that the owner and staff of the business were educated, spoken to and then warned by various members of our agencies over the past couple of months."

Enforcement of the Reopening Act will continue, police said, and they will respond to complaints, as well as "proactively" inspect businesses in the city to ensure they are complying with the rules.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to the owners and staff of businesses that continue to adapt throughout the pandemic and who are working hard to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our community," police said.