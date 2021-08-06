Two beaches closed on Lac Philippe due to blue-green algae

Two beaches on Lac Philippe in Gatineau Park are closed due to blue-green algae.

The National Capital Commission says the toxic algae was discovered at Parent Beach and Breton Beach on Lac Philippe this week, and the beaches will remain closed until further notice.

The Philippe Lake boat rental as well as the boat launch will also be closed.

Blue-green algae, known as Cyanobacteria, are microscopic plant-like organisms that occur naturally in ponds, rivers, lakes and streams. The bacteria can be harmful to humans and animals, and an cause skin and eye irritation.

"Rest assured that the beaches will not re-open until all public safety requirements have been met," said the NCC. "Our lifeguards are trained to recognize a cyanobacteria bloom and are thus ensuring continued monitoring throughout the swimming season."

Smith Beach at Philippe Lake, Blanchet and O'Brien beaches at Meech Lake, La Peche Lake Beach and Leamy Lake Park are open for swimming.