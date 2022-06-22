Two beaches in Sudbury recognized for safety, quality and accessibility

Two Sudbury beaches have received an international award given to certain beaches and marinas in Canada.

Swim Drink Fish has been the Canadian operator for Blue Flag International since 2020. Both Moonlight Beach and Bell Park Main Beach in Sudbury have been awarded Blue Flags.

The beaches were recognized for accessibility, safety, and good water quality.

Sudbury residents told CTV News they make their way to Moonlight Beach regularly for different reasons.

“I love coming to Moonlight not only because the water is clean … I also love the walking trails and the biking trails," one beachgoer said.

"It lets you escape when you need to get out of the sun,” said one beachgoer.

Another individual said she enjoys how clean everything is at Moonlight Beach.

“I love that there’s like change rooms where you can go and change instead of changing in public. There’s also a lot of garbage (cans), so it makes the beach really clean and safe."

Only 22 beaches and 10 marinas in Canada earned the prestigious Blue Flag Canada award for 2022.