Two beaches in Sudbury recognized for safety, quality and accessibility
Two Sudbury beaches have received an international award given to certain beaches and marinas in Canada.
Swim Drink Fish has been the Canadian operator for Blue Flag International since 2020. Both Moonlight Beach and Bell Park Main Beach in Sudbury have been awarded Blue Flags.
The beaches were recognized for accessibility, safety, and good water quality.
Sudbury residents told CTV News they make their way to Moonlight Beach regularly for different reasons.
“I love coming to Moonlight not only because the water is clean … I also love the walking trails and the biking trails," one beachgoer said.
"It lets you escape when you need to get out of the sun,” said one beachgoer.
Another individual said she enjoys how clean everything is at Moonlight Beach.
“I love that there’s like change rooms where you can go and change instead of changing in public. There’s also a lot of garbage (cans), so it makes the beach really clean and safe."
Only 22 beaches and 10 marinas in Canada earned the prestigious Blue Flag Canada award for 2022.
-
Another risk of storms for Calgary Thursday afternoonSevere storms are possible through Central Alberta Thursday
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential schoolThe Vatican has released the program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
B.C. braces for heat as Environment Canada issues special weather statementsEnvironment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of British Columbia, with temperatures expected to rise to the low and mid-30s across the province this week.
-
Quebec man arrested for erratic driving in Manitoba now charged with human trafficking: RCMPOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a Quebec man with human trafficking more than a year after they arrested him for erratic driving.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps heading to Canadian Championship finalThe Vancouver Whitecaps punched their ticket to the Canadian Championship final Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over York United.
-
Pain points and successes highlighted in COVID-19 business impact surveyA recent survey shows 32 per cent of respondents had a positive change in attitude about doing business in the Windsor-Essex community over the last year.
-
Highway 85 off-ramp expected to reopen ThursdayA sinkhole closed the Highway 85 southbound off-ramp at Lancaster Street on Wednesday.
-
Armed robbery charge laid after theft of liquorA London man is charged after police say a suspect pulled a knife in a store on York Street.
-
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of CanadaThe Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.