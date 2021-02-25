Ontario's Special Investigation Unit says two Belleville police officers have been charged with assault in connection to an arrest in September.

The SIU says Belleville Police Service officers arrested three men while executing a search warrant at a home on Coleman Street on Sept. 22, 2020.

One of the men later complained of pain, and was diagnosed with serious injuries in hospital.

"The director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has reasonable grounds to believe that two Belleville Police Service officers committed a criminal offence in relation to the arrest of a 28-year-old man," said the SIU.

Const. Matthew Sweet and Sgt. Kyle King have each been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The officers will appear in court in Belleville on March 18.