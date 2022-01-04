Two best friends from Toronto win $44-million Lotto Max jackpot

A former husband and wife from Toronto, who are now best friends, have won $44 million in the Lotto Max jackpot, the OLG says.

The OLG said Tuesday that Elizabeth Lumbo and her ex-husband Arlene Lumbo will each takeaway $22,011,636 after winning the July 20 draw.

Elizabeth said she was out running errands when she checked her winning ticket.

"I heard the jingle play on the ticket checker and when I looked at the screen, I told the clerk something was wrong with the machine," Elizabeth told the OLG. "I handed him my ticket to scan, and he told me I won the jackpot. When I realized we won $44 million, tears started running down my cheeks."

Elizabeth and Arlene won the jackpot using numbers selected by family birthdates and ages, the OLG said. She said they have been using those numbers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winning numbers were 2-13-15-19-38-39-46, the OLG said.

She said the first thing she wants to do with the money is find a property where the whole family can live in their own houses, but close together.

"It's a beautiful thing to have raised children who have plans on how they want to build their lives," she said. "Now we can make that happen. I feel overwhelmed with gratitude. I am humbled by this blessing."

Elizabeth, who is a customer service representative, said she plans to work a few more years until retirement before travelling the world when the pandemic is over.

According to the OLG, the winning ticket was purchased at Lucky Lottery Center on Sheppard Avenue in Scarborough.