Two big lottery prizes in Ontario will expire in two weeks if no one claims them
CTVNewsToronto.ca Managing Digital Producer
Sean Davidson
Two winning lottery tickets in Ontario from a Lotto Max draw last year will expire in less than two weeks if no one comes forward to claim the money.
According to the OLG, the two tickets were won in the June 8, 2021 Lotto Max draw.
One of the tickets, worth $10,000, was purchased in Uxbridge, while the other, worth $500,000, was purchased in Ottawa.
The winning numbers from the June 8 draw were 0, 1, 9, 7, 7, 2, and 7.
Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize, otherwise it will expire, the OLG says.
The owners of these tickets are being encouraged to sign them and contact OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.
