Two big northern Ontario lottery wins

Two women in northern Ontario have snagged big lottery wins, one in Greater Sudbury and the other is a second-time winner from Sault Ste. Marie.

SAULT STE. MARIE WINNER

Carol Chlebus, a regular lottery player from the Sault, has won the top prize in a scratch ticket based on the popular board game Life, earning $250,000.

This isn't Chlebus' first big win either, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release Tuesday.

Back in 2018, she won $100,000 in a different scratch ticket game, OLG said.

The 56-year-old health care worker plans to buy a new vehicle and celebrate with her daughter.

"She finished university this year, so I will treat her to something special," Chlebus said.

"I feel beyond blessed to have won twice. It's unbelievable."

Her winning ticket was purchased at Krazy Ernie's Food Mart on McNabb Street in Sault Ste. Marie.

COPPER CLIFF WINNER

Tina Stickles of Copper Cliff matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the March 15 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000, OLG said.

Stickles is a retired health care industry worker who said she plays the lottery regularly and picks her numbers strategically.

"I play significant dates and ages, and I always add Encore," Stickles said.

Her partner made the windfall discovery.

"He looked at me and said, 'Oh my God,’ and I reminded him I didn't have my coffee yet," she said.

"He scanned the ticket again right in front of me and I couldn't even grasp the prize amount I was seeing!"

She plans to use her winnings to pay some bills and put some toward her granddaughter's education savings plan.

"I also plan to treat my partner and family to celebrate," Stickles added.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Cara's Convenience on Lorne Street in the city's west end.