118 Avenue open again after fire response
Firefighters were called to a strip mall in northwest Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
The blaze at 118 Avenue and 150 Street was reported shortly after 5 a.m. by a passing driver who saw smoke, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton.
Arriving on scene a few minutes later and finding flames, crews upgraded the blaze to a second-alarm fire and called for extra trucks.
While smoke coming from the roof and second floor was visible, flames were not from the outside when CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene.
Firefighters declared the fire under control at 5:39 a.m., but remained on scene after 8 a.m. to put out hot spots.
It's not known in which business the fire started. The mall houses several restaurants and a massage parlour.
Officials closed 118 Avenue to traffic for two blocks between 149 and 151 Streets until after 7:30 a.m. EFRS asked for the area to be sanded because it had iced over during the firefight.
EPCOR was also called to turn off water to the building as a pipe burst on the second floor.
-
P.E.I. potato growers struggle to find buyers for harvested potatoes amid export banPrince Edward Island farmer Mark Craig says he plans to keep his potatoes in storage until the federal government reverses the export ban to the United States or until he's compensated for his losses.
-
Ottawa mayor, top doctor to make announcement amid Omicron spreadOttawa’s mayor and medical officer of health are expected to make an announcement this afternoon amid surging cases of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.
-
Wanted man charged with attempted murder may be in Edmonton or Saddle Lake: policeEdmonton police are warning the public about a potentially armed and dangerous man who is wanted on a warrant for failing to comply with conditions of his release.
-
Parts of northern Manitoba to be hit by blizzard conditions on ThursdayParts of northern Manitoba will be hit by blizzard conditions on Thursday.
-
High wind, blowing snow and low temps for Calgary todayBlowing snow, wind chill your major weather factors today in Calgary
-
-
Local vaccination capacity could fall short of surging booster demandThe Omicron variant of COVID-19 is believed to be the dominant strain spreading throughout London and Middlesex County and fuelling demand for booster shots.
-
Police investigating threat of gun violence directed towards Manitoba school: divisionThe Portage la Prairie School Division said police officers are investigating after an Instagram account posted a threat of gun violence towards Portage Collegiate Institute.
-
Taber man killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 3 between Lethbridge and Medicine HatA 27-year-old man is dead following a Wednesday night highway crash involving a pickup truck and semi west of the town of Bow Island, Alta.