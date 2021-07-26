Two boaters rescued from Ottawa River after inflatable boats enter Deschenes Rapids
Two boaters are safe and sound after being rescued from the Ottawa River.
Gatineau fire says two people in two inflatable boats called 911 just after 3 p.m. Saturday for help as they were heading towards the Deschenes Rapids. The pair told the 911 dispatcher they could not row against the strong current of the river.
The two people ended up in the water after going through the Deschenes Rapids.
"Fortunately, they wore their individual life jackets," said Gatineau fire.
One person was picked up downstream from the rapids by a passerby in a boat. The second victim was holding on to a rock when they were rescued by Gatineau firefighters.
Ottawa Fire assisted with the rescue operations.
Gatineau fire says the two people did not suffer any injuries, and were checked out by Ottawa paramedics.
