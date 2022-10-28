Two bodies found in fatal Bonfield fire

Two bodies have been found following a fatal fire in Bonfield, about 25 kilometres east of North Bay.

Ontario Provincial Police said crews were called to a structure fire on Maple Road around 3:36 a.m. Monday.

Investigators are still working to confirm the identities of the individuals who were found deceased at the scene.

Members of the North Bay OPP Crime Unit, the OPP Forensic Identification Service, the Office of Fire Marshall, the provincial pathology service and the coroner are all taking part in the ongoing investigation.

No word on the cause of the fire.

OPP said it believes there is no risk to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Near North Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477