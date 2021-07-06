Two boys charged in alleged assault at Barrie elementary schoolyard

Police have charged two 14-year-old boys accused of assaulting a girl in a Barrie schoolyard on Monday.

According to police, the 13-year-old girl was sitting on a hydro utility box in the yard at Emma King Elementary School on Cundles Road West when two boys approached her.

After a brief interaction, police say one of the boys grabbed the girl by the arms and held her while the other waved a knife around.

They say the teens kicked and assaulted her.

Investigators say the victim managed to run from her assailants to a friend's house for safety. Soon after, they say she made her way home.

The accused face a number of criminal charges.