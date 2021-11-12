Two Brantford residents now facing manslaughter charge in child’s death
The Brantford Police Service says two people accused in the death of a young child have had their charges upgraded to manslaughter.
Very few details have been released about the incident.
Police started investigating the child’s death on Feb. 12 and two Brantford residents, who are relatives of the child, were originally charged with criminal negligence causing death.
A press release updating the case noted “as the result of new information and further investigation by police, these initial charges have now been upgraded to manslaughter.”
Investigators have been working with the Coroner’s office and the Centre of Forensic Sciences to determine the child’s cause of death.
Police say no other details will be released at this time due to a publication ban.
