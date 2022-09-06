Two businesses in The Pas severely damaged by weekend fire

A fire has left two businesses in The Pas with extensive damage.

RCMP told CTV News that on Sept. 3 just before 9 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a fire behind a business on Edwards Avenue.

The fire department and emergency medical services were called and the officer started to evacuate people from the business and nearby buildings.

Crews fought the blaze throughout the night – which spread to a neighbouring business. It was declared under control the next morning at 7 a.m.

RCMP said nobody was injured in the incident, but both businesses suffered extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and an investigation is ongoing.