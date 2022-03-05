iHeartRadio

Two Cambridge convenience store robberies reported less than hour apart

Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.

Waterloo regional police are investigating two convenience store robberies they say happened less than an hour apart in Cambridge.

Officers were called to the first incident around 7:20 p.m. Friday in the area of Cedar Street and Berkley Road.

Officials say a man came into the store, demanded money while showing a knife, and fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Around 8:10 p.m., officers were called to another incident in the area of Cambridge Street and Bond Street.

It was reported again that a man entered the store and demanded money while showing a knife, but this time he was chased out of the store by an employee before police were called.

The Cedar Street robbery suspect is described as a white man between 40 and 60, and was last seen wearing a brown and green jacket, work boots, gloves and a blue mask. 

The Cambridge Street robbery suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, around 5'6, and with a heavy build. He was wearing black pants, a black baseball hat, and a multi-coloured bandana covering his face. 

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

