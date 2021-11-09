Two-car crash in downtown core injures one

A two-vehicle crash in the core has sent one person to the hospital Tuesday.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Horton and Ridout streets.

There they found a compact blue KIA with severe damage to its front and rear end. It had come to rest in the westbound lanes of Horton.

A pickup truck was found partially in the intersection with damage to its rear wheels.

One witness tells CTV News London it appeared the two vehicles collided in the intersection, with the blue car then striking the median and - possibly - a light standard.

One person in the KIA was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police on scene had no other details. Westbound Horton was temporarily blocked to traffic but has since reopened.