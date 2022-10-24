Two cases of drivers passed out behind the wheel in the same day: Elliot Lake OPP

Two people have been charged after Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake responded to two separate suspicious vehicle calls Oct. 20.

Around noon, the OPP received a call regarding a driver passed out in a parked vehicle at an apartment building on Paris Drive.

"The complainant reported that a male was passed out in a small Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the parking lot," the OPP said in a news release.

"Police attended and the driver was assessed by a drug recognition expert (DRE)."

The 32-year-old driver from Elliot Lake was arrested and charged with impaired driving and failing to comply with a release order.

Later that evening at about 10:45 p.m., police observed another suspicious vehicle in a parking lot at Depot Lake.

Officers located two people passed out inside the SUV with the engine running and the vehicle still in drive.

“The two were eventually woken up and police located needles and drug paraphernalia inside the SUV,” said police.

This driver was also assessed by an OPP DRE.

A 43-year-old resident of Blind River was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

Both vehicles were towed and impounded.

The accused are both scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Dec. 6.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

“Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122,” added police.