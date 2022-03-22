Two cats die in Bells Corners fire
No humans were reported hurt following a basement fire at a townhouse in Bells Corners Tuesday morning, but two cats did not survive.
Firefighters were called to the home on Old Richmond Road between Longwood Avenue and Arnold Drive just before 11:20 a.m. Firefighters found thick smoke inside the home.
The fire was quickly extinguished and kept contained to the basement.
During a search of the building, firefighters found two unconscious cats and brought them outside. They tried to give oxygen and CPR to the animals but they later died.
What sparked the fire is under investigation and fire officials say two adults are being given victim assistance.
Firefighters located the fire in the basement and extinguished it. While searching the home two cats were found and brought outside. The cats were unconscious. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/P0pvJfP67r— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) March 22, 2022
