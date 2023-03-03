Two cats die in house fire in south Windsor

Two animals died in a house fire in south Windsor on Friday.

The upgraded working fire started around 9:45a.m. in the 3400 Block of Askin Avenue.

Fire officials say two cats died in the fire.

There were also two people inside the home at the time. They got out safely. There were no reported injuries.

Damage is estimated at $450,000. The cause is listed as accidental.

Update on fire in the 3400 Block of Askin Ave. Damage 450000. Cause accidential. No injuries. 2 people displaced. *MC

Two investigators have been called to the scene.

The public is asked to stay clear of the area.