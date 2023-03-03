iHeartRadio

Two cats die in house fire in south Windsor


The upgraded working fire is in the 3400 Block of Askin Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Two animals died in a house fire in south Windsor on Friday.

The upgraded working fire started around 9:45a.m. in the 3400 Block of Askin Avenue.

Fire officials say two cats died in the fire.

There were also two people inside the home at the time. They got out safely. There were no reported injuries.

Damage is estimated at $450,000. The cause is listed as accidental.

Two investigators have been called to the scene.

The public is asked to stay clear of the area.

