Two cats lost to College Ave fire
Two cats are dead and three people need a temporary home after an apartment fire in William Whyte Friday morning.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) say they were called to the building in the 200 block of College Avenue around 10:19 a.m. and firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from one of the floors.
Fire crews attacked the blaze and were able to contain the flames to one suite. The fire was declared under control at 11:11 a.m.
No one was in the affected suite at the time. Residents of other suites were able to evacuate or shelter in place when fire crews determined it was safe to do so.
No one was hurt in the blaze, however, crews found two cats on scene that had died from fire-related injuries.
The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services was called to assist three residents in finding temporary accommodations.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.
-
Vaughan teenager, 17, charged in fatal stabbing outside Toronto loungeA 17-year-old Vaughan boy is facing charges in connection with the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man outside a Toronto lounge earlier this month.
-
Will Dwyer's son launches annual Terry Fox fundraiserRobert Dwyer was at Barrie's Meridian Place Saturday accepting donations for the Terry Fox run, just like his dad did for the past 41 years.
-
Windsor man yet to be reunited with dog, despite appeals court rulingA Windsor man who has been deemed the owner of a Newfoundland dog after a second court appeal, following a years-long custody dispute, says he has yet to be reunited with the pooch
-
The sun was shining on London’s Pride Festival, SaturdayLondon's Pride Festival is hitting the stage this weekend in Victoria Park with drag queen Priyanka headlining
-
Steady pace at Halifax's Ukrainian Store grows need for donationsThe Ukrainian Store in Halifax saw one of its busiest days on Saturday since its June opening.
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incidentA 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
-
BC Ferries cancels more weekend sailingsBC Ferries cancelled several more sailings on Saturday due to limited crew availability.
-
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing GaudreauCalgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had "nothing to do" with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
-
Edmonton triathlete takes to hometown streets in first-ever PTO Canadian OpenThe triathlon world has its eyes fixed on Edmonton this weekend, as top athletes race through the city in the first-ever Professional Triathletes Organization Canadian Open.