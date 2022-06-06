Two CF-18 Hornets conduct flyby over downtown Ottawa

Two fighter jets flew over downtown Ottawa late Monday morning to commemorate D-Day.

The Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets conducted a flyby of the National War Memorial at 11:05 a.m. on Monday.

"Flybys by RCAF aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety, and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions," the RCAF said in a news release prior to the flyby.

June 6, 1944 was the day of the Normandy landings, instrumental in the Western Allies' efforts to liberate Europe from Nazi Germany.