Two CF-18 Hornets conduct flyby over downtown Ottawa

Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets fly past the National War Memorial during a D-Day commemoration, in Ottawa, on Monday, June 6, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Two fighter jets flew over downtown Ottawa late Monday morning to commemorate D-Day.

The Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets conducted a flyby of the National War Memorial at 11:05 a.m. on Monday.

"Flybys by RCAF aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety, and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions," the RCAF said in a news release prior to the flyby.

June 6, 1944 was the day of the Normandy landings, instrumental in the Western Allies' efforts to liberate Europe from Nazi Germany.

