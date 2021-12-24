Two charged after break-in at St. Thomas, Ont. fire scene
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
St. Thomas police say an observant neighbour caught a break and enter in progress at the scene of a fire-damaged home.
Police were called Thursday morning when a Malakoff Street resident reportedly saw two unknown males enter a home damaged by fire.
The home was the scene of a fire earlier this week. No one was injured but the home is not believed to be salvageable.
The two males reportedly used a nearby extension ladder to enter through a window on the roof.
Both were quickly located nearby by police.
As a result of speedy intervention, there was no new damage reported and nothing was taken from the residence.
Police say both males were charged under the Trespass to Property Act.
