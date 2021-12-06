Two charged after cocaine, cash seized in Sarnia, Ont.

Sarnia police have seized more than $20,000 in drugs and cash after a trafficking investigation.

On Friday afternoon, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Nelson Street and Maxwell Street and searched the vehicle of two suspects believed to be trafficking cocaine in the city.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Officers later executed a search warrant at a local hotel where the suspects were staying.

A search of the suspects, vehicle and hotel room netted police about 187.62 grams of cocaine valued at $18,782 and $3,590 in cash.

As a result, a 25-year-old Barrie man has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts failing to comply with a release order.

He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant from the City of Barrie for two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, breach of recognizance, breach of probation and failing to attend court.

He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 42-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released pending a court appearance in January 2022.