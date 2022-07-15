iHeartRadio

Two charged after collision at Cambridge roundabout

A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

Two drivers have been charged after a collision at a Cambridge roundabout on Tuesday.

The crash at Clyde Road and Franklin Boulevard saw the driver of a pickup truck airlifted to hospital after he collided with the back of a transport truck.

The 19-year-old pickup truck driver has been charged with careless driving.

Following an inspection, the driver of the transport truck has been charged with the following:

  • Drive a commercial motor vehicle with a major defect
  • Fail to complete daily inspection report forthwith after inspection
  • Improper Tires
