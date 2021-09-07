Two charged after Friday homicide in Sask. First Nation
RCMP have charged two men in connection to a homicide in Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation on Friday.
Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Brandon Cameron, who was from Beardy’s.
Officers charged 22-year-old Straughn Smallchild with second-degree murder and 32-year-old Cory Littlepine with accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.
At about 6:45 a.m. on Friday, Rosthern RCMP received a report from EMS about a body found in a truck in a rural area near the First Nation.
RCMP determined the truck was connected to a separate report, which came in at about 1:20 a.m., about “an alleged altercation” in Beardy’s.
The report said three people were involved in the altercation, but police could not locate them.
Police received a separate report about the same home later that morning, just before 4 a.m., and searched the home about three hours later.
Do you have a story idea or news tip? Email us.
-
Delayed start for new secondary school in BarrieThe Simcoe County District School Board said final occupancy approval was not obtained in time for a Tuesday opening at a new secondary school in Barrie.
-
Alberta reports 4,903 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths since FridayAlberta now has more than 15,000 active COVID-19 cases and 600 patients in hospital with the disease.
-
One injured in south-end crash involving police cruiserEmergency crews are at the scene of a collision involving an Ottawa police cruiser and another vehicle in the south end.
-
Reminder: Here's a list of places where you'll need a COVID-19 vaccine card in B.C.Ahead of the official launch of B.C.'s vaccine card program, the province unveiled a first look Tuesday at what the card will look like and how residents can get it.
-
-
Ontario's top doctor says 'actions' can be taken in light of controversial social media posts by acting medical officerAmid renewed calls for the appointment of a local acting medical officer of health to be dismissed due to controversial social media posts, Ontario’s top doctor says there are “actions” he can take if he feels like a region isn’t taking the proper precautions against COVID-19.
-
Murder charges laid in fatal Sask. First Nation shootingMelfort RCMP have charged the suspect in a fatal shooting at a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
'We don’t want you in here': small business refusing fully vaccinated customersA small shop selling beads and herbal medicines in Windsor Ont., is asking customers if they’re vaccinated, before allowing them to shop.
-
7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Sask. continues to climb to new heightsSaskatchewan’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases reached a new high on Tuesday, breaking the record set just one day ago.