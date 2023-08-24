Two charged after London drug bust, $110K in drugs and materials seized

Two people have been charged after a police search in London, Ont. yielded ammunition, packaging material, and suspected cocaine with a street value of about $110,000.

The OPP’s Elgin- Middlesex Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with help from the London police and its Canine Unit carried out the search warrant Wednesday at vehicle in a parking lot at a Hamilton Road address.

One person was taken into custody.

Police say shortly after, officers executed a second warrant at a residence on Sasha Crescent in London.

Officers arrested a second person and seized about two kg of suspected cocaine, scales, packaging material, 9mm ammunition, cell phones and a “large quantity” of cash. Police say the estimated street value of the drugs and offence-related property is about $110,000.

A 26-year-old and 27-year-old both of London have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The investigation remains ongoing.