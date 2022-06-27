Two charged after man assaulted, robbed at gunpoint: Regina police
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
Two men are facing charges after a third man was allegedly assaulted and robbed at gun point Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Officers were called to the 3100 block of 3rd Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Sunday where they located two suspects walking eastbound and arrested them without incident, the release said.
A 29-year-old man is facing seven charges, including robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon knowing the serial number has been tampered with.
A 33-year-old man was charged with robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon.
Both of the accused will make their first court appearances on Monday morning.
