Two charged after police raid suspected drug lab in Golden Triangle
Ottawa police have arrested and charged two people following an investigation into a suspected drug lab in the Golden Triangle area.
Police and other emergency responders, including the Ottawa Fire Hazmat team, closed down the intersection of Cartier and MacLaren streets Monday for the investigation. At the time, police wouldn't comment on the situation, but advised that there was no public safety risk.
In a release Tuesday, Ottawa police said they were investigating a suspected drug lab capable of producing amphetamine and methamphetamine. Substances are being sent to Health Canada for analysis.
Erik E. Kanstrup, 38, and Stacey Emily McLennan, 32, are facing drug possession and drug production charges, as well as conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Both have been released on a promise to appear in court.
