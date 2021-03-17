Two men have been charged after police recovered five alleged stolen vehicles earlier this month.

The vehicles, which police said were stolen from Waterloo Region and Guelph, were recovered between March 10 and 16.

A 30-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

A 33-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with possession of stolen property, breach of probation, flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Police said he tried to hit an officer in an effort to evade arrest.

They also seized an imitation hand gun and other suspected stolen property from the vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.