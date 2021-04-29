Two charged after RCMP recover drugs and cash during search in Dauphin

Two people from Dauphin are facing charges following a drug bust on April 28.

RCMP executed a search warrant at a 4th Avenue SE residence in Dauphin and seized approximately 60 grams of cocaine, numerous pills, drug-related paraphernalia, a firearm and cash.

RCMP said 41-year-old Katie Schabler and 26-year-old Germaine Beaulieu were arrested and charged with drug trafficking and firearm-related offences. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Beaulieu was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Dauphin Provincial Court today while Schabler was released and scheduled for a future court date in Dauphin.

RCMP said they continue to investigate.