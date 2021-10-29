Two charged after RPS seize 370 grams of fentanyl and cocaine

Two Toronto men are facing drug trafficking charges after police seized more than 370 grams of fentanyl and cocaine.

On Thursday, the Regina Police Service Drug Unit (RDU) searched a home in the Albert Park area related to a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers seized more than 200 grams of fentanyl, 170 grams of cocaine and $6,700 in cash. Police also found and seized multiple cell phones, digital scales and other evidence to support drug trafficking.

The 25-year-old and 22-year-old men are jointly charged with possessing for the purpose of trafficking and possessing proceeds of crime.

Both made their first court appearance Friday.