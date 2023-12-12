Two charged after Sault police seize rifle, ammunition

Two residents of Sault Ste. Marie have been charged with weapons offences after police executed a search warrant recently at a residence on Peoples Road.

"The two accused were found inside the residence in possession of a rifle and ammunition,” police said, about the Dec. 9 raid. “They were arrested.”

Police confiscated a rifle and ammunition. Two people ages 41 and 44, are charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and careless storage of ammunition.

Both accused were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29.