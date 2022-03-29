Two charged after several drugs seized during Strathroy home raid
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
Two Strathroy residents are facing several drug trafficking charges after a search warrant was executed Friday.
Strathroy-Caradoc police conducted a raid at a Saulsbury Street home and seized heroin, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, hydromorphone and cocaine.
Police also found over $1,000 in cash and a large amount of stolen property.
A 36-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were charged and will appear in a London court in May.
