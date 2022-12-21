Two charged after stopping cars on Queensway off-ramp to sell items

Two people are facing several charges after police say they tried to stop cars on a Highway 417 off-ramp to sell items to the drivers.

Officers were called on Sunday just after 5 p.m. to the westbound Highway 417 at the Woodroffe Avenue exit.

"Officers located two individuals in the live lanes of the off-ramp," OPP said in a news release. "Witnesses indicated the individuals were offering items in exchange for cash."

Police have charged a 32-year-old from Romania and a 19-year-old from Scarborough, Ont. with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obtaining under false pretences and fraud.

They were both held in custody for a court appearance.