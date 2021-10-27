Two charged after weapon pointed at victim near North Bay

Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people with weapons offences following an incident Oct. 24 in a community near North Bay.

Police were called at 1 p.m. about an assault with a weapon on Cemetery Road in the Town of Field.

"Further investigation revealed that two parties had pointed a firearm at another individual and fled the scene in a vehicle," police said in a news release Wednesday.

"A short time after, the officer attended the scene and observed the vehicle in question."

Both parties were arrested and the firearm was seized, police said, along with the ammunition and the individual's Possession Acquisition Licence.

The driver, a 55-year-old from Sturgeon Falls, has been charged with assault with a weapon, careless use of a firearm, having a prohibited weapon or ammunition and pointing a firearm.

The passenger, a 33-year-old from Sturgeon Falls, has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Both accused were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in the Town of Sturgeon Falls.