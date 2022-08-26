Two charged after Winnipeg police seize meth, bear spray, stolen cheques
Two Winnipeggers are facing charges after police seized meth, bear spray and stolen cheques and identity documents.
The incident took place on Wednesday around 5:45 a.m., when officers were patrolling near Corydon Avenue and Oxford Street and spotted two people toting around four bikes.
Police were able to identify the two people, and determined that one of them had an outstanding warrant. Officers then placed the individuals under arrest.
During the arrest and subsequent investigation, police seized meth, weapons and stolen identity documents and cheques. The seized items include:
- 17.5 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $900;
- Bear spray;
- A knife;
- A voltage stun flashlight;
- Identity documents; and
- Cheques.
Police did not determine the owners of the four bikes.
A 43-year-old man is facing drug, stolen property and breach-related offences, and a 32-year-old woman is facing drug and weapons-related charges.
Both suspects were taken into custody.
-
Five Cent City: Making connection through communityAn event in Sudbury on Saturday was for the community to come together to overcome pain and struggles.
-
OC Transpo blames IT system issue for interrupting LRT service Saturday morningOC Transpo says an IT system issue is to blame for a lack of LRT service early Saturday morning.
-
Wildfire that partially closed Thetis Lake Regional Park 'being held,' service saysParts of Thetis Lake Regional Park in View Royal closed Saturday due to a wildfire in the park.
-
Regina fire reports basement blaze, no injuries, dog rescuedMembers of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were called to a basement fire early Saturday morning.
-
Child in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in NepeanA young child was taken to CHEO after being struck by a vehicle in Nepean Saturday afternoon.
-
Traffic stop leads to large seizure of drugs and cash: Sarnia policeThree people are facing charges after a simple traffic stop early Friday morning yielded thousands of dollars in cash and large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine, Sarnia police say.
-
Police investigate reports of gunshots in BradfordPolice are investigating after gunshots were heard in Bradford early Saturday morning.
-
Down 2 quarterbacks, BC Lions fall to RoughridersThe Lions came into Friday's game knowing their starting quarterback, Nathan Rourke, had come through his foot surgery successfully earlier in the day. In the second quarter, they lost backup Michael O'Connor to a leg injury.
-
Politicians denounce video of Alberta man verbally harassing Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia FreelandDeputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was verbally ambushed Friday on a visit to Grand Prairie.