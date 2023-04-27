Two charged after woman abducted in stolen car: Winnipeg police

Two women from Winnipeg have been charged after they allegedly abducted another woman in a stolen car on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Arlington Street at 7:30 p.m. for reports that a 33-year-old woman was abducted. According to police, the victim and suspects arranged a meeting to return a stolen vehicle, but the two suspects fled with the victim after she entered the vehicle.

The auxiliary cadet unit saw the involved vehicle in downtown Winnipeg and attempted to help another police car stop the stolen vehicle. However, the drivers of the stolen car rammed the two police vehicles and fled from the area. The officers involved were uninjured.

Air1 was called in to help find the stolen vehicle, which was found in the North End. A spike belt was used in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue to stop the vehicle, and the two suspects were arrested after a short foot chase. The victim was found physically unharmed inside the car.

Police said the victim and the two suspects were known to each other, and the suspects stole the vehicle from the victim on April 23.

“The suspects refused to return the vehicle to the victim unless a pre-determined amount of money was paid in exchange,” police said in a news release.

A 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman have both been charged with robbery and extortion. The 30-year-old has also been charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and flight while being pursued by a police officer.

The two were detained in custody.