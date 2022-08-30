Two charged as Manitoulin police seize $28K in drugs, $15K in cash

A recent raid by the Ontario Provincial Police, with assistance of the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police Services, led to two arrests and the seizure of drugs and cash.

In a news release Tuesday, police said the arrests took place Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. at a residence on Maple Crescent in Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation.

"Approximately $15,000 in Canadian currency, over 50 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 12 grams of suspected cocaine, other unknown substances, digital scales and edged weapons were seized," police said.

"The estimated value of the drugs is approximately $28,000."

A 37-year-old of Ojibways of Sucker Creek First Nation and a 19-year-old from Toronto are both charged with trafficking, weapons possession and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused were scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Gore Bay on Aug. 27.