Two charged following altercation in Selkirk involving firearm, car: RCMP

Mounties have arrested two men in Selkirk after a one man allegedly hit the other with a vehicle and then chased him down with a handgun, which was later determined to be a BB gun.

According to Selkirk RCMP, officers were called to a report of an assault possibly involving a weapon on Selkirk Avenue near Mercy Street Tuesday afternoon.

When RCMP arrived, they found two men who had been involved, one of whom was taken into custody without incident. RCMP said officers believed the second man at the scene had a firearm. When police arrested him, the man allegedly assaulted two officers who received minor injuries.

RCMP said one of the men hit the other with his vehicle, then chased him with a firearm after the man struck smashed a window of the vehicle. A BB gun that looked like a handgun was found in the snow near the scene.

The man who was hit by the vehicle had minor physical injuries. Mounties said he had a home-made weapon with him – a rag with a large bolt on the end.

Justice Langlois, 26, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply.

Riley Adams, 24, was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. RCMP allege he struck Langlois with his vehicle.

Both men were taken into custody. None of the charges have been tested in court.

RCMP is investigating and said more charges could be laid.