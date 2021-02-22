Ottawa police say two people are facing charges after a daytime drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a man fire a gun from a vehicle in the Gladstone Avenue and Lebreton Street area around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. There was some damage to property and shell casings were found but no one was reported hurt.

Officers later found the vehicle on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and arrested two people.

Yousuf Nabi, 22, and Shaeed Beaubrun, 21, are facing a variety of firearms charges and are due in court Monday.