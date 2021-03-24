Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been charged in an alleged armed robbery at a Park Street apartment complex in Espanola.

Several provincial police units, including the emergency response team, and canine unit, along with a member of the Anishinabek Police Service, responded to an emergency call about the robbery shortly after 4 p.m. on March 19.

In a news release on Wednesday morning, OPP said two people were arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

One of the accused is a 29-year-old from Espanola and the other is an 18-year-old from Toronto.

They have both been charged with robbery using a firearm, breaking and entering, having a dangerous weapon, pointing a firearm, having a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Both of the accused have been remanded.

Const. Phil Young told CTV News in an email there was one very minor injury to a person inside the apartment and the accused and victim know each other.

Young said a small amount of cash was stolen during the robbery.

Police are still looking for more information about the alleged armed robbery as the investigation continues.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.