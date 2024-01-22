Two charged in Calgary copper wire theft that affected internet, phone service

Two people have been charged after copper wire was stolen from southeast Calgary in December, leaving more than 2,000 nearby residents without internet or phone service.

On Dec. 8, 2023, police believe three suspects entered manholes in the 2000 block of Glenmore Trail S.E. and stole “critical infrastructure wire.”

The theft of the wire left 2,065 residents in the area without phone or internet and resulted in approximately $276,000 of property damage.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3000 block of 37th Street S.W. on Jan. 2, and found evidence connected to the theft and resale of copper wire.

As a result, Jared John Hiebert, 50, of Calgary, was charged with one count of theft over $5,000, one count of trafficking stolen property and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.

Tamara Lynne Hurlbert, 40, of Calgary, was also charged with one count of theft over $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.

Police believe one other suspect is still at-large.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.