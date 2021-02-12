A man and woman have been arrested and charged in relation to a homicide at a home in Flying Dust First Nations, according to RCMP.

Meadow Lake RCMP and local EMS responded and arrived at the scene on Tuesday night after receiving a report of an alleged stabbing, RCMP said in a news release.

43-year-old Kenneth Merasty was found with serious injuries at the home and was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, RCMP said.

Conrad Joseph Jay Merasty has been charged with second-degree murder.

Lucy Annelle Whitecap has been charged with second-degree murder, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and a breach of an undertaking in relations to the death of Merasty.

They are both scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on March 8.