Two charged in connection with firearm investigation in Pictou County
A man and woman from Pictou County have been arrested after police seized a loaded firearm from a home in Trenton, N.S.
New Glasgow Regional Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Wednesday in relation to a firearm investigation.
During the search, police say a loaded firearm in an apartment unit was seized.
A man and woman were both charged in relation to the investigation.
Police say a 25-year-old man who was previously placed under arrest on an unrelated matter is now facing charges of:
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- careless use of a firearm
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized
The man was remanded into custody and will appear in court Thursday.
A 26-year-old woman is also facing several charges, which include:
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- careless use of a firearm
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized
The woman was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court in September.