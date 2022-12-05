Two charged in connection with human remains found in North End
Two men already in custody in Manitoba correctional facilities have been charged in connection to human remains found in the North End last year.
The incident dates back to March 10, 2021 when the Winnipeg Police Service was called at 7:15 a.m. to the area of Stella Avenue and McGregor Street for a report of possible human remains.
Officers arrived on scene and confirmed they found the human remains of a man. A post-mortem exam identified the victim as Michael Dwayne Gunnar Dahlin, 28, from Winnipeg.
The homicide unit investigated, and identified two suspects.
Detectives went to Stony Mountain Institution and the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre on Nov. 30, where the suspects were being held. Both were placed under arrest without incident.
Officers say Matthew Andrew Miles, 32, from Winnipeg was charged with second-degree murder and Thomas Wayne Peebles, 31, of Winnipeg was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Police say both remain in custody, and no further arrests are expected.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
