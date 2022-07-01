Two charged in early morning break and enter: Regina police

Regina police responded to an early morning report of a break and enter into a business on the 3700 block of Eastgate Drive East on Friday.

According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release, officers were dispatched at around 2 a.m. on the morning of July 1st.

Officers discovered a man and woman riding bikes away from the business that matched the two suspects description's provided to police.

The woman was taken into custody without incident, while the man attempted to flee and was caught by a police service dog and arrested shortly afterword.

The man received minor injuries from the police service dog and was treated by EMS.

The 27-year-old man and 39-year-old woman are now facing several charges including break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, as well as a failure to comply with the conditions of a release order.

The accused will make their first appearances in Provincial Court on Aug 22.