Two charged in fatal hit-and-run in northern Manitoba

Two people are facing charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run near Gods Lake Narrows late last week.

Around 4 a.m. on April 1, a hit-and-run was reported to RCMP on the winter road about four kilometres west of Gods Lake Narrows – a community roughly 250 kilometres southeast of Thompson.

When officers arrived they found an abandoned vehicle stuck in the snow which had damage to the front end.

"Further down the road the officers located a seriously injured person," RCMP said in a news release. "One officer administered CPR on the injured person while the other officer drove to the nursing station."

RCMP said the person, a 22-year-old man from Gods Lake Narrows, was pronounced dead at the nursing station.

RCMP said officers later arrested two people who are alleged to be the driver and passenger involved in the hit-and-run.

The passenger, a 29-year-old woman, and the driver, a 34-year-old woman, are each being charged with failing to stop at the scene of a collision resulting in death. The charges have not been proven in court.

Both women were released from custody and are set to appear in court at an upcoming date.

RCMP is continuing with the investigation.