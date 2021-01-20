Waterloo regional police say a Cambridge woman and Elmira man have been charged following an investigation into a commercial sex trade business in Cambridge.

Police started investigating information about the business, located in the area of Townline Road, last October.

A 35-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged with receiving material benefits and advertising sexual services. A 63-year-old Elmira man has been charged with procuring and advertising sexual services, receiving material benefits and human trafficking.

Police say the identified victim has been given a safety plan and community resources with help from a human trafficking crisis intervention counsellor from victim services.

Anyone with information about this incident or possible other human trafficking victims is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.