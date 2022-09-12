Two charged in Manitoulin Island shooting on Sunday

Anishnaabe police say Sunday's shooting on a Manitoulin Island First Nation is an isolated incident between band members as two males face charges.

A 21-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 11, United Chiefs & Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police Service said in a news release Monday.

It happened in the Pinewood Park area of M'Chigeeng First Nation and the Ontario Provincial Police was called in to help.

While canvassing the area, detectives discovered the victim and accused – a 17-year-old and a 23-year-old -- are known to each other and learned the accused returned to a home in the area.

The gun used in the shooting was not located during a search of the residence, but the pair have been charged with:

Discharging a firearm with intent

Careless use of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Aggravated assault

The teen is also charged with three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, meaning he has been in trouble with police before.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident involving band members from M'Chigeeng First Nation and remains an active investigation with the UCCM Anishnaabe police," police said.

In a statement on Sunday, Ogimaa Kwe Linda Debassige said the shooting is not related to drugs.

She condemns the violence and said residents should report all suspicious or dangerous activity, theft, assault, or illegal gun carrying to police.

Debassige has spoken out about gun violence in the past after several shootings earlier in the year.

A 37-year-old Toronto man was charged with attempted murder in a Feb. 26 shooting.

Five people from southern Ontario were charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on the First Nation on April 5.

The Mnidoo Mnising Crisis Response Team was called to the community to offer crisis support in wake of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 705-377-7135 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.